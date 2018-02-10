Preventive suspension cannot be indefinite

Dear PAO,

I am from Quezon City, and I have been an employee of a call center company for more than six years now. I have a very competitive officemate who is so jealous of my progress that he will do anything to bring me down. One day, he spread some rumors in our office that I was downloading high-definition pornography through our lightning-speed internet connection. Such rumors came to the attention of management, whichsuddenly placed me on an indefinite period of preventive suspension supposedly so they could “investigate” the allegations against me. They also prohibited me from visiting the office and accessing my office computer during this period. I am confident that they will find no pornography in my computer as I am innocent of all the accusations hurled at me. However, I would like to know if my preventive suspension is valid and if I will also be receiving no salary for the time being.

David

Dear David,

An employer is allowed by our labor laws, rules and regulations to place an employee under preventive suspension, subject to certain requisites, while there is an investigation concerning any incident in the workplace. This can be found in Section 8 of Rule XXIII, Book V of the Omnibus Rules Implementing the Labor Code, as amended by Department Order No. 9, Series of 1997, which states:

“Section 8. Preventive suspension. The employer may place the worker concerned under preventive suspension only if his continued employment poses a serious and imminent threat to the life or property of the employer or of his co-workers.”

In the case of Soriano vs. NLRC, et al. (GR 75510, 27 October 1987, Ponente: Associate Justice Florentino Feliciano), the Honorable Supreme Court held that a preventive suspension is not imposed as a penalty, but merely intended as a protection of an employer pending investigation, to wit:

“In respect of Item 1, preventive suspension does not in itself prove that the company had prejudged that petitioner was guilty of the charges she was asked to answer and explain. Preventive suspension may be necessary for the protection of the company, its operations and assets, pending investigation of the alleged malfeasance or misfeasance on the part of officers or employees of the company and pending a decision on the part of the company (See Sec. 3 of Rule XIV, Book V, of the Omnibus Rules Implementing the Labor Code).x x x x” [Emphasis supplied.]

In the later case of Gatbonton vs. NLRC (GR 146779, January 23, 2006), the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Alicia Austria-Martinez held thus:

“Preventive suspension is a disciplinary measure for the protection of the company’s property pending investigation of any alleged malfeasance or misfeasance committed by the employee. The employer may place the worker concerned under preventive suspension if his continued employment poses a serious and imminent threat to the life or property of the employer or of his co-workers. When, however, it is determined that there is no sufficient basis to justify an employee’s preventive suspension, the latter is entitled to the payment of salaries during the time of preventive suspension.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Based on the foregoing, it is thus clear that an employer may place an employee under preventive suspension pending investigation if there is a serious and imminent threat to the life or property of the employer or his co-workers. More specifically, in your case, the allegation appears to be in relation to alleged misuse of company property, i.e., your office-issued computer. Thus, your employer may be justified in putting you on preventive suspension if only to ensure that you will not interfere with nor be a threat to the property.

Be that as it may, although an employer has such a prerogative under the law, such preventive suspension is limited by Section 9 of Rule XXIII, Book V, Omnibus Rules Implementing the Labor Code, as amended by Department Order No. 9, Series of 1997, which limits the period to only 30 days:

“Section 9. Period of suspension. No preventive suspension shall last longer than thirty (30) days. The employer shall thereafter reinstate the worker in his former or in a substantially equivalent position or the employer may extend the period of suspension provided that during the period of extension, he pays the wages and other benefits due to the worker.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Clearly, your preventive suspension cannot be indefinite and all wages and benefits due you during the period of extension after the initial 30 days shall be paid should you be proven innocent of any misdeed.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.