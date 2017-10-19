A preview into the world’s imminent digitized lifestyle

2017 Hong Kong Electronics Fair showcases the not-so-distant future of smart living

Advertisements

With technology getting more advanced each day and developers’ creativity continuously flowing, digital and electronics products that promise to make everyday life easier are also growing exponentially.

It is therefore not surprising that some 86,000 participants trooped to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre over the weekend to catch the 37th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 21st electronicAsia—two simultaneous events showcasing the latest product developments from around the world.

Over the course of the three-day fair from October 13 to 16 [with the exemption of October 15 when the fair was closed due to the tropical storm that hit Hong Kong]the fairs attracted both buyers and exhibitors from 139 countries.

Of the countless smarts products and devices launched, audiovisual items, wearable electronics, wireless charging devices, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled products [or systems enabled by Internet or mobile networks]have taken the bigger slices of the pie.

The Manila Times was invited to participate in this year’s electronics fair, and was able to sit down with representatives of the most promising products to learn more about their innovations. Below are the seven lifestyle innovations that stood out from the pack.

For safety and comfort

In 2014, Jacob Morgan of forbes.com explained that IoT is the concept of connecting “any device with an on and off switch to the Internet and/or to each other.” He further noted that with broadband Internet becoming more widely available, connections becoming cheaper, smartphone sales skyrocketing, and companies creating more devices with built-in wi-fi and sensors, IoT is on its way to the peak.

In simple terms, IoT enables consumers to control their IoT-capable devices—from their coffee makers, washing machines, lamps and alarms clocks to almost any possible electronic devices nowadays—not with the usual physical manipulation but with Internet or sensors.

Hong Kong’s Ultimate Gear Technology Company is one proud group to make use of IoT technology to provide smart home services. They are currently producing light bulbs, plugs, wall switches and power strips that are wi-fi connectable and can therefore be controlled by either one of two apps—the company’s original app or Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service command. Overall, Ultimate Gear’s goal is to achieve smart living.

“Some people would like to get their water boiled by the time they get home so they can have their cup of coffee or their air conditioners turned on before they even step inside their houses during a hot day. Having these devices help them get things prepared, as if things have been put in place just by the touch of the button or through voice commands,” Nick Gangaramani explained to The Manila Times.

For the executive, a digital and smarter home comes handy in the present time.

“With today’s stressful lifestyle, I believe a smarter home providing comfort is something that everyone will appreciate.”

Moving forward, The Manila Times.met with another IoT-enabler, Japan’s Linough Inc. whose product “Ninjalock,” allows users to open and close doors remotely wherever they may be.

“We are very easy to use and anyone can install our lock. They just have to insert our lock into their door’s thumb turn and voila, they can star using it,” Shiori Watanabe explained.

She added that Ninjalock was made to replace traditional keys and therefore provide tighter security as instances of losing the physical key becomes minimal. It is also ideal for those who need to grant access to their doors but cannot be physically present to handover their keys.

But IoT is not limited to home use. Hong Kong’s Protronic (Far East) Ltd takes advantage of this technology via the “Fall Detection” GPS Watch for the elderly.

Definitely a noble invention, Forest Lai, the company’s brand and marketing manager, notes that the product is designed to help “those who suffer from Alzheimer’s, heart disease and other chronic conditions should they ever get lost or suffer attacks and fall away from their home.”

It combines the use of Global Positioning System and wi-fi to track the elderly wearer and sensors to alert contacts pre-installed in the watch, should they experience bad fall. The watch also carries the SOS Call feature so users can call their family with just a click of a button, as well as a Loud Public Announcer feature to ask nearby pedestrians for help in case of emergency.

The well-intended device earned praises during the fair and in fact won the prestigious Electronic Industries Awards 2017 Product of the Year, beating hundreds of competitors.

For learning, fitness and recreation

Not to be left out in this process of incorporating technology in everyday life is learning. Taiwan’s Sean & Stephen Corporation has come up if an Interactive Kit for Projector to make projections more responsive, and therefore more attractive for children.

“It basically turns your projected screen into a huge touch panel,” Jenny Lin told The Manila Times as she demonstrated the capabilities of their kit. Using their product, Lin was able to tap the screen to turn her projection into the next slide, underline keywords from the presentation and even draw shapes just by using her fingertips.

Lin believes that their product can be helpful tool to make learning more interesting for children.

The same goes for China’s Ling Technology which developed a Smart Book reading machine. Disguised in the cute shape of an owl, their product digitizes the tradition of storytelling.

“It’s kind of an artificial intelligence. There are stories loaded in the database of the machine and it can easily identify which book a kid has actually picked physically. It will scan the cover and when the kid turns to a certain page it will read out the content. They can switch to whatever page they want and the machine will read the page immediately,” engineer Hanson Chan explained.

He added that the purpose of their device is to help kids associate reading with fun and for them to learn the proper pronunciation of words which their parents or caregivers may not be able to provide all the time.

Still on the subject of fun Hong Kong’s Koofy Development Limited introduced the Surfwheel SU, a self-balancing electric skateboard, at the fair.

Indirectly the successor of 2016’s hot item hoverboard, Surfwheel SU is a one-wheeled motorized power skateboard.

“It’s like your cool and personal mode of transportation that combines the sensations of surfing or skateboarding. In fact, in Japan, where it is a big hit, they say riding Surfwheel feels like being in a zero-gravity zone,” Ondy Ma, Koofy’s general manager, shared.

With its LED light and patented tyre tread technology that allows easy speed control for safety, this app-enable ride can be considered as the ride of the future.

Finally, technology has also made fitness more interactive with Move It, a four-in-one fitness equipment developed by Hong Kong’s Eggplant Technologies, Ltd.

Move It encompasses a set of smart handles with modular designs that are compatible with four types of equipment—the ab wheel, the jump rope, the push up stand and the resistance band.

“It’s a compact personal trainer and at the heart of this is the smart handle which turns each of the equipment into a smart exercise equipment. So it has sensor, a CPU and the capability to communicate with an app installed in your phone to monitor your progress,” Oscar Wong, Move-It co-founder and COO, described while demonstrating the use of the device.

The app not only monitors but also creates a program for users to follow. It even has a score leader board for those who want to put their fitness into a friendly competition among their peers.