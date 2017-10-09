Price rollback for diesel, gasoline, kerosene on Tuesday

OIL companies will roll back prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene on Tuesday, a week after raising pump prices.

Flying V will slash the price of diesel by 40 centavos per liter, gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 85 centavos per liter at 12:01 a.m.

Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will follow suit at 6 a.m. for diesel and gasoline.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will also bring down the price of kerosene by 85 centavos per liter effective at 6 a.m.

Last week, oil firms increased the price of diesel, gasoline and kerosene by 55, 25, and 85 centavos per liter. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE