Monday, October 9, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Price rollback for diesel, gasoline, kerosene on Tuesday

    Price rollback for diesel, gasoline, kerosene on Tuesday

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    OIL companies will roll back prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene on Tuesday, a week after raising pump prices.

    Advertisements

    Flying V will slash the price of diesel by 40 centavos per liter, gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 85 centavos per liter at 12:01 a.m.

    Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will follow suit at 6 a.m. for diesel and gasoline.

    Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will also bring down the price of kerosene by 85 centavos per liter effective at 6 a.m.

    Last week, oil firms increased the price of diesel, gasoline and kerosene by 55, 25, and 85 centavos per liter. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.