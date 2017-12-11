Monday, December 11, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    Price rollback on gasoline, kerosene Tuesday

    OIL companies will cut prices of gasoline and kerosene this week, but will retain the price of diesel.

    Flying V and Seaoil said they would reduce the prices of gasoline and kerosene by 25 centavos per liter and 15 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, and Pilipinas Shell said they would lower the price of gasoline by 25 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m.

    Pilipinas Shell will decrease the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter, also effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE


     

     

