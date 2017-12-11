Price rollback on gasoline, kerosene Tuesday

OIL companies will cut prices of gasoline and kerosene this week, but will retain the price of diesel.

Flying V and Seaoil said they would reduce the prices of gasoline and kerosene by 25 centavos per liter and 15 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, and Pilipinas Shell said they would lower the price of gasoline by 25 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell will decrease the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter, also effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE