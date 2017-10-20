Prices, pay hike remain Filipinos’ top concerns – Pulse Asia

CONTROLLING inflation and increasing the pay of workers remained the two most urgent national concerns of Filipinos, according to the latest survey of Pulse Asia released on Friday.

The poll, taken from September 24 to 30, showed that 50 percent of Filipinos continued to be most concerned with controlling inflation while 42 percent on increasing workers’ pay.

The other urgent national concerns, which the Duterte administration must immediately act on, are criminality (36 percent), jobs (32 percent), graft and corruption (28 percent) and poverty (28 percent).

Pulse Asia said 21 percent of Filipinos mentioned peace as the most urgent national concern, followed by rule of law (16 percent), environmental degradation (14 percent) and rapid population growth (8 percent).

Filipinos were found least concerned with the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (6 percent), terrorism (5 percent), territorial integrity (4 percent), and Charter change (2 percent).

“The Duterte administration receives majority approval ratings for its handling of nearly all of the 12 issues on which it is performance-rated in September 2017,” Pulse Asia said.

“Filipinos’ assessment of the administration’s performance is essentially unchanged during the period June to September 2017,” it added.

By area, 45 percent of respondents in Metro Manila said the top urgent national concern was workers’ pay, while 38 percent mentioned inflation.

Most of those in the Visayas (51 percent), Mindanao (51 percent), and the rest of Luzon (52 percent) expressed concern about the need to control the spiraling cost of goods.

On the other hand, in Class ABC, the leading urgent national concerns are inflation (50 percent), workers’ pay (37 percent), criminality (36 percent), and corruption (36 percent).

In Class D, the most often mentioned national concerns are inflation (48 percent) and workers’ pay (41 percent).

Among Class E, the most urgent national concern is inflation (56 percent).

Meanwhile, most Filipinos want the government to act on their local concerns, especially road infrastructure (15.9 percent), flooding (11.2 percent), and illegal drugs (10.2 percent) more urgently.

On the other hand, 17.2 percent of Filipinos did not name any local concern, which they think must be prioritized by the national administration.

The quarterly survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 3% error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

Subnational estimates for each of the geographic areas covered in the survey (i.e., Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao) have a ± 6% error margin, also at 95 percent confidence level.