Prices stable in Central Luzon – DTI

TARLAC: Prices of basic goods and prime commodities in the seven provinces of Central Luzon remain stable and are within the range of suggested retail prices, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Upon instruction of Secretary Ramon Lopez in the wake of the implementation of Republic Act 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law (TRAIN), we immediately mobilized our price monitoring teams to watch the movement of prices of basic goods and prime commodities, including construction materials,” DTI regional director Judith Angeles said in a statement.

Results of the price watch showed the price range of sardines (155g can) – P14.25 to P15.75; luncheon meat (165g can) – P30.55 to P30.95; instant noodles – P6.30 to P7.30; powdered filled milk (150g) – P43.50 to P50; Pinoy pandesal – P21.50; loaf Bread (450g) – P35; coffee refill (25g) – P16.75 to P17.75; vinegar (355ml) – P13.75 to P14.15; soy sauce – P14.00 to P16; and detergent soap (390g) – P19.35 to P20.

The price ranges of construction materials are cement (40-kg bag) – P199 to P258;

deformed steel bars – P128 to P133 per kilo; and nails – P70 per kilo.

In Aurora province, Angeles said the price monitoring team noted an increase by P2 per small bottle in the prices of bottled soda while sweetened juice rose by P1.12 per bottle.

The Department of Finance expects to collect about P73.7 billion from the accelerated oil excise tax under the TRAIN law, P52 billion from sugar-sweetened beverage tax, P14 billion from auto excise tax and P60 billion from tax base broadening.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez earlier said the TRAIN would ensure that funds will be generated to complete high-profile infrastructure projects in the region.

He added that the law would enable the government to collect between P120 and P130 billion from its initial implementation this year.

Dominguez cited the construction of Clark International Airport’s Terminal 2 and the continuing development of its civil aviation complex that would become the center of future infrastructure projects in Central Luzon.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the Philippine National Railways North’s Phase 2 project would be linked to the terminal to pave the way for more economic activities and development in the region.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority president Vivencio Dizon affirmed this, saying TRAIN would serve as the “engine” to realize the New Clark City (NCC) project within Capas in Tarlac, being envisioned as the alternate economic hub of the National Capitol Region (Metro Manila).

To be included in the NCC project is the construction of National Government Administrative Center, Mixed-Use Industrial Real Estate Developments, Philippine Sports City, Food Processing Terminal and International Food Market, Mixed Income Development Housing and the Agro-Industrial Park.