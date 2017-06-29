PRICKLY CHARM

Cartier

Daring and powerful counterpoints to more traditional floral sources of inspiration, the latest additions to the Cactus de Cartier collection electrify the art of jewellery.



The newly budded Cartier cacti turn heads from dawn to dusk. Delightful arrangements take the sting out of prickly pink gold pendants, rings and hoop earrings that can be worn alone or in clusters to suit one’s mood. Cartier presents a feast of sensations, alternating matte and shiny finishes, scattered with spinel petals. This shimmering, sun-drenched botany lesson is a charm offensive in harmonious nuances of pink.

