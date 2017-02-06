Priest dies in motorcycle accident

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A parish priest of Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat province died in a motorcycle accident on late Sunday night in Barangay Barrio 2, Tacurong City. Fr. Allan Buendicho, 49, of the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato (DCC) and parish priest of Saint Joseph Parish died in the hospital where he was brought after the accident. Fr. Ben Torreto, rector of Notre Dame Archdiocesan Seminary, said the victim was driving a motorbike heading to Lambayong when he accidentally hit a tricycle in front and was hit by another motorcycle following him along the national highway. Fr. Allan was with his relative, King Buendicho, who was back-riding with him, and heading toward Lambayong municipality after attending a wake of another relative in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.