Priest killed in Nueva Vizcaya road accident

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: A Catholic priest-school director died while his parish assistant remains in critical condition after their car collided with a 10-wheeler truck before dawn on Tuesday along the national road here.

Initial police investigation showed Fr. Silverio Ablaza, parish priest and director of Saint Teresita’s Academy in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya was driving a Toyota Revo with Fr. Rene Calique as passenger when the accident happened at about 1 a.m. along the highway in Barangay Indiana.

The priests were brought to the Veterans Regional Hospital where Ablaza was declared dead while Calique was placed under observation for his injuries.

Police said the Toyota Revo (CRU 225), which was southbound, encroached at a curve on the northbound lane as the truck (PQQ 448) driven by Montano Madarang of Natividad, Nueva Ecija was approaching.

Madarang reportedly tried to avoid the priest’s vehicle by applying his brakes and pulling the truck to the right shoulder of the road but it was too late as the two vehicles collided.