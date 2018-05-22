Priest killed over illicit affairs – Duterte

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said a parish priest in Gattaran, Cagayan was killed last month because of his numerous illicit affairs.

In a speech during the annual town fiesta of Tabogon in Cebu, Duterte showed a matrix with a title page which

read, “Shooting to Death of Father Mark Anthony Ventura.”

The diagram showed a picture of Ventura surrounded by photos of eight women.

“Look at the matrix. Why would you not be killed? You had an affair [with a wife]of a vice mayor, a police officer, a soldier, a business tycoon. You would really get killed,” Duterte said in Cebuano.

He said the government should not be blamed for the slay.

“Why blame me? His fellow parish priest is married to a member of the NPA (New People’s Army) there in Cordillera. It was the NPA who reported first about his death,” Duterte added.

Ventura was shot dead on April 29 after celebrating Mass in a village in Gattaran.

His killers have yet to be apprehended.