Priest shot dead in Cagayan town

A Roman Catholic priest was shot dead after celebrating Mass at a gymnasium in Gattaran town in Cagayan on Sunday.

Gattaran police report said Fr. Mark “Mc-Mac” Yuaga Ventura, 37, was blessing children and meeting with the choir members at the gymnasium on Zone 3, Barangay Piña Weste when the gunman appeared and shot the priest twice. He died on the spot.

After killing the priest, the gunman, who was wearing a helmet, ran to the national highway where his partner, also wearing a helmet, was waiting.

Witnesses said the two men headed to Baggao town on a motorcycle.

Ventura was a staunch anti-mining advocate, a parish priest based at San Isidro Labrador Mission Station in Barangay Mabuno in Gattaran of the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao. He served as rector at the Saint Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Lyceum of Aparri.

Ventura was the second Catholic priest slain in four months. Fr. Marcelito Paez of San Jose Diocese was gunned down on December 4, 2017 after facilitating the release of a political prisoner.

The priest hails from Barangay Naruangan in the town of Tuao, also the town residence of Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba who condemned the killing.