Priest shot dead in Cagayan

A CATHOLIC priest was shot dead after celebrating mass in a village in Gattaran town in Cagayan province on Sunday, police said.

Fr. Mark “Mc-Mac” Ventura said mass at the gymnasium at Zone 3, Barangay (village) Piña Weste where he was shot at about 8:15 a.m.

Gattaran police said Ventura was giving his blessings to the children and meeting with the choir members after the mass when the suspect suddenly appeared from behind and shot the priest twice.

The suspect who was wearing protective helmet ran towards the National Highway where another suspect, also wearing helmet, was waiting, police said.

Witnesses said the two unidentified suspects headed to Baggao town in Cagayan on a motorcyle.

Ventura is a parish priest based at San Isidro Labrador Mission Station in Barangay Mabuno in Gattaran and presently serving as rector at the Saint Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Lyceum of Aparri.

The priest hails from Barangay Naruangan in the town of Tuao, also the town residence of Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba who condemned the killing. LEANDER C. DOMINGO