Primark Town Center to rise in Noveleta

NOVELETA, Cavite: Mayor Dino Reyes Chua (3rd from right) and officials of Commercial property developer Primark Properties Inc. of William Lee, 46, chairman and Bennison Lua, 47, president leads the ground breaking ceremony at the property site in town proper of soon-to-rise two-storey mall here in uprising coastal town of Cavite, The newest community mall Primark Town Center with SM Savemore and Department Store will be third mall (Silang, Cavite and Tagaytay City) in the province aside from the under construction Paliparan, Dasmariñas site.

Dennis Abrina/Cavite