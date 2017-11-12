Prime Minister Sisoulith of Laos arrives in PH for 31st Asean Summit

LAOS Prime Minister Thoungloun Sisoulith arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit.

Sisoulith arrived on board his official plane, which landed at the Clark International Airport in Clark, Pampanga at around 10:37 a.m.

Sisoulith will join other world leaders from Southeast Asia and, 10 other partners of the regional group in the biennial meet.

Sisoulith was elected by the National Assembly of Laos in April 2016 to take over as the 17th Prime Minister after Thongsing Thammavong, according to published reports.

Sisoulith was previously the Deputy Prime Minister from 2001 to 2016 and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2016.

In 1987, he started as Lao Deputy Foreign Minister and later served as Lao Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, and Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.



From 2001 to 2006, he was Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of State Planning Committee. From 2006 to early 2016, he served as Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.



Sisoulith was born on Nov. 10, 1945 in Houa Phan province of Laos. He studied at Pedagogical College of Neo Lao Hak Sat in Houaphan for his tertiary education and was further educated in the Soviet Union and Vietnam. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA