Prime Orion profit up slightly in Q1

AYALA Land Inc. (ALI) construction arm Prime Orion Philippines Inc. (POPI) said consolidated net income in the first three months of the year amounted to P5.7 million, slightly higher than last year’s P5.6 million, driven by improvements in all its property operations. In a disclosure, POPI said consolidated revenues rose to P180.1 million from P156.7 million last year, mainly due to better occupancy at Tutuban Center and Lepanto warehouse and rental revenue contribution from Southpark.