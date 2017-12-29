Prime suspect in killing of mother, daughter in Cavite arrives in Manila

THE prime suspect in the killing of a mother and her daughter in General Trias, Cavite on Friday arrived in Manila from Tacloban to face the criminal charges filed against him.

Ruel Cabatingan, 36, was escorted by an officer of Eastern Samar Police office in Borongan, and accompanied by his brother.

Police reports said that Cabatingan admitted to the killing of Ruby Gamos and her daughter Shaniah Nicole, 7, at the victims’ house in Barangay Navarro. The victims bore head injuries and strangulation marks.

PNP-Aviation Security Group said that operatives of Cavite Police flew to Eastern Samar to pick up Cabatingan after he surrendered to Samar Police.

According to some reports, the suspect was rumored to be having an affair with the victim and Gamos wanted to end their relationship.

Police eyed robbery on their initial investigation as the motive for the killing because the car, phones and jewelry of the victim were reportedly missing.

Marlon Gamos, a seafarer, rushed home two weeks ago after his relatives informed him about the incident and later sought police to help hunt for the killer. BENJIE L. VERGARA