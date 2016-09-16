Prime time to heat up with Echo-Arci tandem

ABS-CBN Network talent and sexy actress Arci Muñoz and Asian Drama King Jericho Rosales are teaming up for the first time in the upcoming series Magpahanggang Wakas.

By just looking at the program’s teaser, this prime time fare looks more daring that the crop of dramas o weeknights with the pair sharing both romantic and daring moments by the sea.

At Magpahanggang Wakas’ grand launch on September 9 at ABS-CBN compound’s Dolphy Theater, prime time’s hot new tandem talked about taping their intimate scenes in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, Bicol.

Granted they had never worked together before, Rosales admitted there were awkward moments between himself and Muñoz on location, especially when doing their sensual takes.

“Me and Arci just kind of laughed it off. Of course, we were really awkward then because this is our first time in a project together,” the dramatic actor, whose hit soap operas on ABS-CBN have made the rounds of several Asian countries. “We just met then we went straight to Caramoan and faced the cameras. We were only getting around to feel comfortable with each other but we were immediately asked to do those sexy scenes!”

He added, “So yes, it was awkward but we pulled it off. The two of us bonded together in Caramoan. We talked and share ideas about the show. We lingered at the hotel’s lobby to talk and exchange ideas, which was the best we could at the time to prepare ourselves for the next day of shoots.”

Muñoz for her part said that awkward as they were, she doesn’t mind going sexy again for Magpahanggang Wakas especially since she became known for her daring character in Pasion de Amor.

“We were in an island so that’s what we had to do right,” she stated a fact, referring to the sizzling Caramoan takes. “Every time my character or the story needs me to be daring, I just do it, and there’s no malice, especially because I know the production is taking care of me and more importantly because I know my limitations,” she explained.

Asked if he needed “self-control” in intimate scenes with Muñoz body of a goddess, a smiling Rosales shared, “Of course, for both of us as actors, when we’re doing scenes, you feel the love, and you feel the excitement. When you play a character like that, there’s no need to control yourself. If you’re in the scene, you’re in the scene.

“The only difficult part was that we had to show we were crazy in love with each other when we’d only met that day. That’s why it’s good that we were able to trust each other quickly, because that’s so important for actors when they do love scenes.”

Rosales, who is two years into his marriage with model Kim Jones, went on to say that their respective partners have no reason to be jealous over how close he and Muñoz have to be on screen. Their significant others are mature and sensible to know that work is work.

“Working with Arci gave us the opportunity to be friends. It’s good to things in common with the person you work with. With my wife Kim, she will even scold me if she knew I was half-baked in doing my work. She’s that type. Arci and I are both in a relationship and I know her boyfriend so everything’s fine,” Rosales said.

The 27-year-old Muñoz is going out with Badi del Rosario, a son of Brunei Prince Jefri Bolkiah and lead vocalist of rock band Mr. Bones and The Boneyard Circus.

“With my work, Badi doesn’t intervene at all. He knows it’s my job, and yes, he and Echo are friends that’s why he doesn’t get jealous. He’s very supportive,” the leading lady added.

Clearly getting along well, the pair were generous with praises for one another.

“Echo is really a great actor, and because of that I work harder to sharpen my acting skills. For me, he is the humblest artist I’ve had a chance to work with so far. He will really greet everyone on the set despite his stature, and he is very professional,” Muñoz said.

“Arci is one of the best leading ladies I’ve worked with—promise,” Rosales rejoined. “She’s like a chameleon. In Camp Sawi [from Regal Films]she was very good in her role, but in this show, she gives off a very different kind of acting. She always gets her character on point and she really puts so much effort in everything she does.”

In Magpahanggang Wakas, Rosales will play the character of Waldo, a young man who shares a deep love with Muñoz’ Aryann. Tragedy strikes when Waldo accidentally kills a man who attempts to rape Aryann. He is convicted of the crime and is sent to prison. Separated for a long time, the two cross paths with Aryann engaged to be married to another man.

Directed by FM Reyes under RSB Productions, Magpahanggang Wakas premieres on September 19 on ABS-CBN, with John Estrada, Gelli De Belen, Rita Avila, Danita Paner, Liza Lorena, Lito Pimentel, Justin Cuyugan, Marco Gumabao, Maika Rivera, and Jomari Angeles completing the cast.