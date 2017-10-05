Prince Charles omits Myanmar from upcoming Asia tour

LONDON: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Singapore, Malaysia and India this autumn, but not Myanmar, where violence has forced nearly 600,000 Muslim Rohingya to flee in the past year, royal officials announced on late Wednesday. Charles, heir to the British throne, and Camilla will depart for Asia on October 30 for an 11-day tour, on an itinerary intended to cement relations ahead of the Commonwealth Summit in Britain in April 2018. British media reports last month said the Foreign Office was considering including Myanmar on the tour, despite an ongoing military crackdown against the Muslim Rohingya minority in the country that the UN says amounts to ethnic cleansing. But unveiling details of the travel plans on Wednesday, Clarence House—the prince and duchess’ official residence—made no reference to Myanmar. “[The] government makes decisions on royal visits based on recommendations from the Royal Visits Committee, taking into account advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

