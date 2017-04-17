Prince Harry suffered ‘total chaos’ over Diana’s death

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry suffered “total chaos” before eventually seeking help to deal with the death of his mother Princess Diana, he said in an interview published Monday. Speaking to The Telegraph newspaper, the 32-year-old prince said he had spent years trying to ignore his emotions following Diana’s death in 1997 when he was just 12. “My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help? It’s only going to make you sad. It’s not going to bring her back,” he said. It was not until the age of 28 that he sought help from mental health professionals after encouragement from others, including “huge support” from his older brother Prince William. Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed were killed in a car crash in a Paris underpass on August 31, 1997, along with their French driver Henri Paul as they tried to outrun chasing photographers.

AFP