Princesa-Monedero tops S’woods seniors golf

Willy Princesa and Francis Monedero shot a 78 in Aggregate format at the Masters and put in 46 in Best Ball at the Legends to capture the Class A crown with 124 points in the Southwoods Seniors Invitational at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club recently.

The Princesa-Monedero pair beat Jonathan Thorp and Rodney Hall, who combined for 120 (75-45) in the 10th edition of the annual tournament sponsored by Red Eagle Lending Investors Corp., Romago Inc. and San Miguel Corp./Purefoods.

Gil Domingo and Vito Noceda topped Class B with 127 points (84-43) while Tony Villanueva and Frankie Flameno 119 (71-48) took the Class C crown in the event organized by the Southwoods Seniors headed by its president Paco Gonzalez.

The event, which staked a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX from Diamond Motor Corp. and a Solar Water Heater from BMG Solar as hole-in-one prizes, was backed by hole sponsors Avante Coffee by CJH Coffee Services, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Caramba Foods, Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, Le Chef, Meralco, Pacsports, The Manor @ Camp John Hay, The Residences @ Brent and United Laboratories.