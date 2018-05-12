PRINCIPAL SUSPECT IN COUNCILOR SLAY FALLS

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The principal suspect in the killing of a Councilor Aristeo Ilao of Sariaya, Quezon on Thursday was arrested on Friday. Chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon Police Regional director, said suspects Ramil Guismundo and his brother Reynaldo were arrested by Sariaya Police in a follow-up operation at their house in Barangay Pinagbakuran, Sariaya. Ramil is the brother-in-law of Ilao. Ramil admitted shooting Ilao three times on the head inside his house in Barangay Sampaloc 2. He claimed Ilao ordered him to kill two persons several years ago in exchange for full support to him and his family. But Ilao failed to fulfill his promise for several years now that he decided to kill him. Ramil allegedly threw the caliber .38 revolver in used in killing Ilao at the grassy portion of the highway during his escape.