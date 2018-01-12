Pringle powers GlobalPort to first win

Stanley Pringle carried GlobalPort to a 78-70 win over Rain or Shine, its first win after three games in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Pringle scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half on top of nine rebounds while Kelly Nabong posted 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Batang Pier’s win-loss record improved to 1-2 after snapping a two-game losing streak.

GlobalPort head coach Pido Jarencio attributed the win to the team’s defense that limited Rain or Shine to a conference low of 70 points.

“The players really wanted to win the game and we hit our target of limiting our opponent below 80 points. We really played good defense and at the same time everybody contributed in 48 minutes of good basketball,” said Jarencio.

With a slim 62-61 lead in the last quarter with still seven minutes to go, the Batang Pier initiated an 8-0 run highlighted by Pringle’s basket in the final 4:21minutes, 70-61.

Gabe Norwood allowed the Elasto Painters close the gap, 65-70, with 3:28 remaining.

But the crucial baskets of Pringle and Bradwyn Guinto resulted in a 74-65 breather at 2:47.

Batang Pier’s defense remained potent until the last minute mark, as the two free throws each of Guinto and Jonathan Grey sealed the win.

Guinto had 10 points and nine rebounds also for GlobalPort.

Norwood finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Rain or Shine. The Elasto Painters’ win-loss record fell to 1-2 after suffering their second consecutive defeat.

Scores

GLOBALPORT 78 – Pringle 29, Nabong 12, Guinto 10, Grey 8, Sargent 8, Gabayni 4, Anthony 3, Flores 2, Elorde 2, Arana 0, Juico 0, Taha 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 70 – Norwood 15, Borboran 13, Ahanmisi 10, Belga 8, Nambatac 6, Yap 5, Ponferada 3, Daquioag 3, Trollano 3, Almazan 2, Maiquez 2,

Quarters: 19-18, 41-35, 58-56, 78-70.