Pringle shines as GlobalPort escapes Meralco

Stanley Pringle exploded into action in the fourth quarter to allow GlobalPort escape Meralco 86-85 – its first victory in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pringle scored 13 of his 17 points in the payoff quarter on top of seven rebounds and three assists while the 6’8 import Malcolm White led the Batang Pier with 27 points and 17 rebounds plus two blocks.

Sean Anthony contributed 15 points also for the Batang Pier.

“Pringle was hampered by pain and tightness in the legs but we’ll take this win. A win is a win,” said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Meralco’s Nino ‘KG’ Canaleta notched eight of his 28 points in the last period while import Arinze Onuaku scored 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Scores:

GLOBALPORT 86 – White 27, Pringle 17, Anthony 15, Arana 7, Nabong 6, Grey 5, Teng 3, Viernes 2, Elorde 2, Gabayni 2, Guinto 0.

MERALCO 85 – Canaleta 28, Onuaku 21, Newsome 9, Caram 9, Amer 8, Hodge 6, Salva 2, Hugnatan 2, Sedurifa 0, Dillinger 0.

Quarters: 23-25, 45-44, 63-65, 86-85.