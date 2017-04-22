PRISAA National Games begin today

Over 4,500 athletes representing 18 different sports will see action in the 2017 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games that unfolds today at the Zambales Sports Complex in Iba, Zambales.

“We are very much excited for this year’s PRISAA as we witness another test of strength among our student-athletes,” said PRISAA Executive Director Elbert Atilano.

Zambales Governor Amor Deloso will be the guest of honor in today’s opening ceremony at 3 p.m.

The tournament features two divisions namely youth (17 years and under) and senior (18-24 years old).

Among the featured sports are athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, dance sports, football, karatedo, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, and weightlifting.

The event’s venue was moved from Isabela Province to Zambales because of the devastation brought to the former by a typhoon in 2016.

PRISAA has almost 600 member schools in 17 regions and is considered the only nationwide league among private schools in the Philippines.