Privacy and community

UNDERSTANDING culture is necessary in order to make sense of things which are otherwise puzzling. And this is a skill that is often absent on those who think that what is applicable in other countries is also applicable to us.

On the other hand, those who fully understand the role culture plays are quick to believe that it could easily be changed through social or institutional engineering. These include people who think that a shift to a federal and parliamentary system would lead to a strengthening of our political parties and the professionalization of our politics. There are also those who think that they can legislate culture out, as if banning political dynasties will remove the personalistic nature of our politics.

We are a very personalistic people. We take our personal bonds seriously, and we use them as templates for our existence. We do not have rigid social walls that isolate us from our communities. Most ordinary Filipinos do not erect actual physical structures to fence their neighbors out from their everyday and ordinary lives.

Familiarity and the right to intrude is a badge that distinguishes friends from others. Friends are expected to invade our private spaces, and our personal lives. We do not tell them that it is none of their business to give us unsolicited advice. In fact, when a friend tells us that “wala na siyang pakialam,” or that he or she no longer cares about us, it is a painful declaration of the severing of a bond. Thus, whereas people in Western societies can go on with their lives without knowing each other, in the Philippines we make it our duty to know the lives of our neighbors, including even their proclivities and dirty secrets.

And we use this characteristic nosiness, which may be anathema in other cultures, not only to cement social bonds, but also to provide social control. Gossip and rumor are turned into social strategies to regulate individual behavior. This is perhaps the reason why we do not have serial killers living in our midst. After all, serial killers usually live double lives, and would require not only a physical space to bury their victims, but also a social space to remain undetected. This is a luxury that our everyday and ordinary lives do not allow. The physical and social configurations of our neighborhoods deny us complete anonymity. Nosy neighbors will poke into our lives, notice our odd patterns, and will incessantly gossip about it. If there are any communities that afford its members these spaces, it would be those living in gated communities, in houses with high walls and vast yards where they can literally and figuratively hide their secrets, and their crimes.

Nosiness in our context even takes the form of being conscious of the welfare of our kindred and neighbors. We intrude into the lives of people not to impose our power, but to express solidarity, and to manifest that we share a common ground. It is an expression of our “pakikipagkapwa,” a celebration of our shared self as a community that has common interests and goals.

This is clearly manifested in how we drive, where what appears to be a chaotic disregard of the state-imposed rules on the road embodied in traffic lights, road markings, traffic signages and traffic enforcers is in fact a celebration of a kind of order that is based on “pakikipagkapwa.’ We do not drive as individuals, but as a community mindful of the behavior of others. In the West, we are reminded to look behind us first before we shift lanes to cover our blind spots. But here in the Philippines, our blind spots are already covered by those driving behind us, that all we need to mind are those in front of us. Traffic breakdown is seen not as a breakdown of state rules but a breakdown of the ethos of “bigayan” and “pakikipagkapwa” that characterize our sense of community.

We have seen this sense of community during times of disasters, when even in the absence of the state people still manage to recover and recuperate to deal with the disaster, and with smiling faces even. We are a people who have perfected the art of working together. We have turned our tragedies into opportunities to celebrate our community, and we have the skill to use laughter and parody to lighten the pain. And deeply embedded in this enormous capacity to rise up, pick up the pieces and move on, is our collective ability to care through our sense of community.

For a while, this sense of community and “pakikipagkapwa” being was threatened by the palpable rage that found its clearest articulation in social media, where fights erupted between DDS and the critics of the President, and among DDS. However, the air of animosity, while still prevailing, is becoming a tiresome narrative and is beginning to wear off. Besides, the animosity is largely discursive, and confined to social media, and has not spilled into the streets and has not led to actual political violence. Even in politics, what will save the day for Filipinos is our sense of community.

Flowing as a dominant construct through this is the porousness of our physical and social boundaries and fences which render any appeal to privacy as unfamiliar. It is therefore not a mystery that we simply shrugged off the major data breach on our personal data which was stored by Comelec, which would have been a major issue had it happened in more individualistic societies. The harvesting by Cambridge Analytica of the data stored in millions of Facebook profiles, while becoming a big thing in Europe and the US and trended worldwide as a hot topic, did not resonate among ordinary Filipinos precisely because many could not relate to the issue.

It is easy to see this as our own undoing, a major flaw that may have confined us and restrained our growth as a people. The bigger task, however, is not to demean it, but consider it as a given that should be harnessed as a challenge and an opportunity for us to innovate our own distinct and culturally appropriate ways, and not just mimic others.