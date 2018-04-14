Privacy body probes Facebook on data leak

COMING on the heels of a social media scandal where private data of more than a million Filipino Facebook users were shared to a third party, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said that it was investigating the controversy, and has asked the social media giant for pertinent documents on how the personal information of its users were shared.

“We are launching an investigation into Facebook to determine whether there is unauthorized processing of personal data of Filipinos, and other possible violations of the Data Privacy Act of 2012,” an excerpt of the letter sent to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, read.

The letter, signed by NPC Commissioner Raymund Enriquez Liboro and deputy commissioners Ivy Patdu and Leandro Aguirre, was sent on April 11 via the company’s regional office based in Singapore.

The NPC, citing a report from Facebook, said that 558 Filipino users alone had installed the This is Your Digital Life app, developed by Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan, which offered a personality quiz.

The app reportedly not only collected the users’ data but also collected information from their Facebook friends and these were allegedly sold to Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm.

Earlier this week, NPC reported that more than one million Facebook users in the Philippines may have been compromised. It noted that data from these users were “improperly shared.”

Did he or didn’t he

The impact of the controversy even dragged then presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte into the picture, literally, after a May 2015 photograph showed his campaign team meeting with Alexander Nix, then board director of Cambridge Analytica parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL).

In its report, the South China Morning Post said Nix met with Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña and Peter Tiu Laviña, who became Duterte’s social media director and campaign spokesman respectively during the 2016 national elections.

Duterte on Friday, however, denied any link to the British political consulting firm, saying he neither knew anything about it nor does he know Nix.

“And besides, why will I pay those stupid Cambride people to work on my campaign. I will lose, all the more,” said Duterte in a press conference in Davao City early Friday upon his arrival from China where he attended the Boao Forum.

The South China Morning Post reported that SCL helped Duterte win the elections by rebranding him as “tough crime fighter.”

“In the run-up to the national elections, the incumbent client was widely perceived as both kind and honorable, qualities his campaign team thought were potentially election-winning,” the Post said in its report, which was deleted but still visible in the archived versions.

“But SCL’s research showed that many groups within the electorate were more likely to be swayed by qualities such as toughness and decisiveness. SCL used the cross-cutting issue of crime to rebrand the client as a strong, no-nonsense man of action, who would appeal to the true values of the voters,” it added.

Duterte is known for his tough stance against illegal drugs, corruption, and terrorist, among other issues. The clenched iron-fist hand gesture quickly became a symbol to show support for the President.

Documents required

NPC said it would particularly look into how Facebook shared personal data of Filipino users with third parties. It will also address the bigger picture of protecting the data privacy rights of the millions of Filipinos who use Facebook in their daily lives.

“Data subjects have the right to know exactly how their data is being processed. The scope of this right extends to ensuring that Facebook users understand with whom their data is shared, who gets to process their data, and the standards with which their data gets processed,” NPC’s letter said.

“We require a more detailed timeline of the incidents relating to the discovery of the abuse on the part of Dr. Aleksandr Kogan. We will also need to know who inside Facebook discovered the abuse and acted on it. Kindly provide us with documentation and other evidence on these matters,” NPC’s letter said.

NPC said that while Facebook reported that the data collected from users were destroyed, documentation between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, proving that the data had been destroyed, would have to be submitted.

The privacy watchdog said Facebook should submit the documents within fifteen days from the receipt of the letter and failure to do so would result in NPC taking “ further corrective actions to protect the interests of Filipino data subjects.”

‘Fair and Square’

In a separate statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte won the election “fair and square,” garnering over 16 million votes and a margin of over six million to his next opponent.

“Support for the former Davao city mayor was from all sectors and not just from Facebook or online,” Roque said.

“Thus, the Duterte campaign did not have to purchase information,” the Palace official added.

Second most affected country

Cambridge Analytica is currently embroiled in a controversy for purportedly siphoning around 50 million Facebook users’ data to aid Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

An April 4 blog post by popular social media site Facebook ranked the Philippines as the second most affected country by Cambridge Analytica’s data breach.

The NPC urged Filipino Facebook users to remain vigilant with their online activities.

“We encourage the public to exercise a new level of care about their privacy and to take part in forming the future of Facebook in the country,” it said.

WITH ANNA LEAH E. GONZALES CATHERINE S. VALENTE, FRANCIS EARL A. CUETO