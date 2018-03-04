Privacy commission warns health dept against sharing Dengvaxia ‘master list’

THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) has cautioned the Department of Health (DoH) against sharing the “Dengvaxia master list,” noting that the disclosure of such information should have the consent from persons owning the information.

Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro reminded that under the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA), a public office should not disclose any information to another government agency or a private entity without the consent of the subject of the information.

In a statement in response to the formal request of the DoH in sharing the Dengvaxia master list as requested by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), Liboro said it should be “provided for by existing laws and regulations or a data subject has given his or her consent”.

But the NPC said that the master list contained sensitive personal information, mostly related to the minors — identified by the Commission as a vulnerable group of data subjects.

“Should the PAO be authorized as the legal representative of the minor data subjects, they may then be provided information on the particular data subject they are representing, subject to the presentation of proof of such authorization,” Liboro said.

“We emphasize that the government is one of the biggest repositories of the personal data of citizens. The government or its agencies, however, do not have the blanket authority to access or use the information about private individuals under the custody of another agency,” he added.

Dengvaxia is the anti-dengue vaccine that was administered in 2016 to more than 800,000 individuals, mostly children, as part of the government’s immunization program.

An admission, however, by manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., that the vaccine poses a risk to first-time dengue victims, prompted Duque to order the suspension of the program, pending results of a government investigation.

The Sanofi announcement triggered a vaccine scare, especially after at least three people were reported to have died after being inoculated with Dengvaxia. PNA