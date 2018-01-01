Private firms urged to join infra effort

Large logistics firms should help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) take advantage of the benefits of state-of-the-art distribution networks through more private-led investments, the Finance department said.

In a statement, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the Duterte administration’s strategy of rapid economic expansion was anchored on the ambitious “Build Build Build” infrastructure program, which will lower the cost of transporting goods, improve linkages across the archipelago and encourage efficient agriculture, among others.

The government, however, cannot lift the economy by itself as it needs the full support of the private sector in investing in infrastructure projects, Dominguez said, citing a facility that Fast Logistics just built for Unilever Philippines in Cabuyao, Laguna.

“We need the enthusiasm of the private sector to make the investments that will make expenditure for new infra worthwhile. We need thousands of small and medium enterprises that will complete the supply chain of larger industries. We need facilities that will held aggregate rural produce and deliver efficiently to the cities. We need to foster the chains of integration that will, in turn, produce a more coherent economic growth,” Dominguez was quoted as having said at the inauguration of Unilever’s Cabuyao warehouse.

The state-of-the art warehouse is expected to speed up the sorting and distribution of Unilever products and was designed to accommodate various transport vehicles needed to ensure fast delivery.

“This great facility is a perfect example of how the private sector could help fill the gaps in our national logistics system. The quicker we are able to deliver the goods, the faster our economy can grow. In the end, the better we will be in bringing down poverty incidence and building a more hopeful future for our people,” Dominguez said.

He continued that inefficient infrastructure adds to production costs and diminishes competitiveness, leads to high food prices for urban consumers and worsens poverty.

The infrastructure gap has been exacerbated by the country’s archipelagic nature, which has led to the uneven development of island economies, and aggravated by the concentration of economic activities and congestion in large urban centers.

Dominguez said decisive government action was needed to address this to ensure that the country’s economic growth is consistent with potentials and coherent with the rest of the region.

“This is the reason why the strategy of rapid economic expansion adopted by the Duterte administration in anchored on an ambitious infrastructure program. This infra program is intended to bring down the costs of transporting goods, improve linkages in the domestic economy, encourage more efficient agriculture and pave the way towards inclusive development,” he pointed out.

He said the Philippines would need “a thousand more facilities” like the one built by Fast Logistics for Unilever and other companies to transform the country into a “truly modern economy.”