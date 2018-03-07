Private hospitals set up dengue fast lanes

The Department of Health (DoH) signed a Memorandum of Agreement with different hospital associations on Tuesday to provide a “one-stop-shop” for those who contracted dengue or inoculated with Dengvaxia.

The fast lanes will be set up in all member-hospitals of the Philippine Health Association and Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc., Association of Hospital Administrators and Philippine Medical Association.

Under the agreement, one doctor will be assigned to a dengue patient at a time unless there are other patients who are in simultaneous emergency situations; dengue fast lanes will be set up in conspicuous areas and the Health department will provide identification cards for those who were given Dengvaxia shots.

The hospital bills of dengue patients will be covered by PhilHealth under its “No Balance Billing” program. If the patient is found to be suffering from other medical conditions not covered by PhilHealth, expenses will be covered by the Health department’s Medical Assistance Program.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said the fast lane agreement was signed to help regain the trust of parents of vaccinated children.

“We felt that this is a confidence-building measure to ensure the children-vaccinees are given priority,” he explained.

Previously, only government hospitals had dengue fast lanes to attend to the medical needs of Dengvaxia inoculated children.

Duque earlier visited the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital in Manila and the Quirino Memorial Medical Center and East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City to check their readiness in attending to the needs of dengue patients.

The government suspended the dengue immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur, the make of Dengvaxia, warned that the vaccine could cause severe dengue in those who have not been exposed to the virus. Some 830,000 children were inoculated with the vaccine.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption and the Public Attorney’s Office are investigating the cases of several children who died weeks after being administered with Dengvaxia.