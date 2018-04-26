Private property not automatically convertible into public property

Dear PAO,

My parents allowed Juan to occupy a portion of our land. The land, which was converted into a road, was eventually named by the local government as “XYZ Street” and is now open to the public. My parents demanded the surrender of this property from Juan but the latter refused. Hence, we initiated a complaint before the barangay (village) to recover the property.

During a confrontation, Juan claimed that the road is already converted into a public property because of the passage of an ordinance by the local government and for use of the same as public road for a long time. Hence, he said, we do not have any right over the property. Juan further said he also owns the property because the same was in his possession. Is this true?



Mere possession of the subject property by Juan will not ripen into ownership, which can prejudice the rights of the registered owner. This is in accordance with Section 47 of Presidential Decree 1529, which states that “no title to registered land in derogation of the title of the registered owner shall be acquired by prescription or adverse possession.”

Juan’s statement that your parents’ property was converted into a public property because of the passage of the ordinance naming it as “XYZ” Street, and because it was used as a public street for a long time have no legal basis. The fact that the land was being utilized as a public road will not automatically convert it as a public property of the local government. This finds support in the case of Gatchalian vs. Flores, et. al. (G. R. No. 225176, January 19, 2018), where the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Noel Tijam stated:

“In the case of Abellana, Sr. v. Court of Appeals, the court held that ‘the road lots in a private subdivision are private property, hence, the local government should first acquire them by donation, purchase or expropriation, if they are to be utilized as a public road.’ Otherwise, they remain to be private properties of the owner-developer. Contrary to the position of petitioners, the use of the subdivision roads by the general public does not strip it of its private character. The road is not converted into public property by mere tolerance of the subdivision owner of the public’s passage through it. To repeat, ‘the local government should first acquire them by donation, purchase or expropriation, if they are to be utilized as a public road.’

As reiterated in the recent case of Republic of the Philippines, represented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) v. Sps. Llamas, this court held that: As there is no such thing as an automatic cessation to [the]government of subdivision road lots, an actual transfer must first be effected by the subdivision owner: ‘subdivision streets belonged to the owner until donated to the government or until expropriated upon payment of just compensation.’ Since the local government of Parañaque has not purchased nor undertaken any expropriation proceedings, neither did the petitioner and his siblings donate the subject property, the latter is still a private property and Ordinance No. 88-04 did not convert the same to public property.”

Applying the above-mentioned decision to your situation, since it was not stated in your letter that the property was donated or sold by your parents to the local government or the latter has not expropriated the same, the property remains to be a private property. Your parents, being the registered owner can exercise all acts of ownership including possession of the property.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.