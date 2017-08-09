Private sector lists 5 policy recommendations to gov’t

THE private sector presented five key recommendations to the Duterte administration that were expected to improve the country’s policies in business environment, competitiveness, agriculture, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

Delegates to the “2017 Sulong Pilipinas” workshop trimmed the list that included strategies for doing business, competitiveness, procurement, agriculture, telecommunications, infrastructure, transport, national ID system, tax reform, and social programs.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd presented the top five recommendations: