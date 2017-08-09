Private sector lists 5 policy recommendations to gov’t

THE private sector presented five key recommendations to the Duterte administration that were expected to improve the country’s policies in business environment, competitiveness, agriculture, telecommunications, and infrastructure.
Delegates to the “2017 Sulong Pilipinas” workshop trimmed the list that included strategies for doing business, competitiveness, procurement, agriculture, telecommunications, infrastructure, transport, national ID system, tax reform, and social programs.
At the conclusion of the workshop, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd presented the top five recommendations:
- improve the ease of doing business through convergence of different agencies including local governments;
- identify best competitive advantage against other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and rally government and private sector to drive growth and competitiveness;
- improve agricultural support infrastructure and services such as farm to market roads, cold storage and irrigation to facilitate the distribution of agricultural products and increase farmer income;
- allow new players in the telecommunications industry;
- and complete C-6 from Skyway-FTI in Taguig City to Batasan Complex in Quezon City to ease Metro Manila congestion.
