Pro-France rally as Macron visits New Caledonia ahead of independence vote

NOUMEA: Thousands of pro-France campaigners on Friday filled the streets of New Caledonia’s capital as President Emmanuel Macron visited the remote French archipelago six months ahead of a key independence referendum. Demonstrators dressed in red, white and blue, the vast majority of European origin, waved French flags and sang the national anthem as they marched through Noumea, with police putting turnout at around 4,000. “We are trying to show the president and people in Metropolitan France that the majority of Caledonians want to stay in the French Republic,” said Sonia Backes, leader of the anti-independence political party that organized the event. An independence referendum is due to take place in November—the culmination of decades of campaigning by separatists to break from their old colonial master. The territory is a strategic foothold for Paris in the Asia Pacific region, but economic inequality has persisted despite efforts to improve living standards for the indigenous Kanak population. The ethnic group, the majority of whom support a full break with France, make up around 40 percent of New Caledonia’s roughly 270,000 residents.

AFP