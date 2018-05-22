‘Probe buses refusing to pick up passengers in Nueva Vizcaya’

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: A lawmaker from the lone congressional district here urged for an investigation on private bus operators plying the Cagayan Valley (Region 2) who discriminate against passengers going to and from this province.

Rep. Luisa Lloren Cuaresma in filing House Resolution (HR) 1884 said, “There is need to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation to discover the truth about such illegal and discriminatory practice to protect public interest and for possible enactment of legislation that will impose more severe sanctions against common carriers that engage in these practices.”

She said passengers from Nueva Vizcaya are the ones mostly affected by the practice because they pay the lowest fares.

Cuaresma has been receiving reports that Nueva Vizcaya-bound passengers who make seat reservation in Metro Manila terminals of buses plying the Cagayan Valley route are told to wait as chance passengers since available seats are given to Isabela and Cagayan-bound passengers who pay higher fare.

“In our province, passengers bound for Manila are also having a very difficult time getting a ride from passing buses because they are always full, or worse, the buses do not want to stop at all,” Cuaresma said.

Citing the law on common carriers, Cuaresma said the buses are under obligation to carry any passenger regardless of their destination and should not refuse passengers simply because their prospective destination is very near or that it would be less profitable for them.

Meanwhile, commuters also expressed concern over the lack or the absence of bus terminals in Nueva Vizcaya relegating them to the status of chance passengers.

Ephraim Valdez, from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya who works in Manila, said traveling from his home province is a perennial problem for lack of bus terminal.

He said most passengers from Vizcaya rely on buses coming from Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao and Mountain Province.