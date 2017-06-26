Probe of Cagayan-Bulacan road repairs sought

Motorists and commuters, including several businessmen, based in Bulacan urged Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) to investigate the alleged fraud in the never ending repair works on the stretch of Maharlika Highway spanning the towns of Pulilan and Baliuag which is also known as Dona Remedios Trinidad (DRT) highway under the Cagayan-Bulacan road project.

They also expressed dismay that the contractor and some DPWH officials have played deaf over their concern about what they called the “milking cow” highway project in the province.

Businessman Joseph Rosario, who owns a sash factory in Baliuag with motorists and commuters during the weekend lamented that the recently repaired sections of the asphalted highway appear like waves again.

The deformation has again re-appeared on that stretch of DRT highway a few months after it was rehabilitated prompting them the seek the help of the media to bring their frustration and complaint to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.

“It looks like they deliberately use sub-standard materials so that they can get funds to repair it again and again,” a member of the Bulacan Riders Association (BRA) who identified himself only as Freddie said during an interview with members of the Bulacan Press Club.

The complainants urged Villar to see for himself the situation which has now become an eyesore along the stretch of DRT highway.

The group said Villar should investigate the project engineer and its contractor because the dilapidated road is also affecting socio-economic growth not only in the 2nd and 3rd districts of Bulacan but also provinces in Central and Northern Luzon.

They urged the DPWH to step in and make the highway more durable because the bad road conditions have caused many accidents and chaotic traffic situation that has become a daily burden to motorists and commuters.

Central Luzon DPWH regional director Antonio Molano explained that the P5-billion Cagayan-Bulacan road project is under the long term performance based maintenance of the contractor, EC De Luna, that is responsible for the regular maintenance from 2015 to 2020.