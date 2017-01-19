Probe crematoriums, VACC urges Congress

THE Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Wednesday called on Congress to look into the operations of crematoriums and if possible shut them down temporarily, until the passage of a measure to prevent criminals from using them to dispose of murder victims.

Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, said criminal syndicates have become more creative and could have been using various means, including cremation, to eliminate evidence.

Criminals are aware of the corpus delicti doctrine or the need for concrete evidence, such as a corpse, to prove that a crime was committed, he said.

“Since criminals are aware of this doctrine, they find the use of crematoriums very helpful in eliminating evidence,” Jimenez said.

The VACC made the call a day after the National Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the South Korean businessman abducted by police in October, identified as Jee Ick-joo, is dead.

Jimenez said the case of the Korean national raised serious concern and it was possible the cremation of the bodies of crime victims could be widespread.

The number of missing persons is high and authorities should not discount the possibility that crematoriums are being used to destroy evidence, the VACC chief said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has filed a resolution calling on the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to investigate reported kidnap-extortion incidents involving policemen.

Senate Minority Leader Ralph Recto, in a statement, called on the PNP chief to intensify the crackdown on rogue policemen who use the PNP’s anti-drug campaign as a smokescreen to extort money from civilians.