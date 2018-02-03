Probe digital currency firm, Justice chief orders NBI

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday ordered an investigation of a digital currency firm that allegedly uses the name of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and the Senate itself to attract customers.

Department Order 57 was issued by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd mandating the National Bureau of

Investigation (NBI) to conduct the probe.

The document was dated February 1, 2018, ordering NBI Director Dante to build up a case against Digital Currency Co. Ltd. (DCC) and a certain Boy Joven for their virtual Philippine Global Coin (PGC) or such other securities or products.

Aguirre said if evidence warrants, criminal cases must be filed in court over alleged misrepresentation committed by DCC and Joven.

Pimentel said the DCC had claimed that it has partnered with the Senate of the Philippines for the release of a virtual currency called the PGC, using pictures of the Senate chief to support its claim.

It was pointed out that the Senate cannot issue currency because that mandate belongs to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Pimentel expressed concern that the DCC might target overseas Filipino workers, putting their hard-earned savings at risk.