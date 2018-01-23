‘Probe Drilon for getting money from Napoles’

Malacañang on Monday said Senate Minority Franklin Drilon should be investigated following the revelation of alleged “pork barrel scam” mastermind Janet Lim Napoles that the lawmaker received millions of pesos in campaign donations during the 2010 elections.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. was reacting to Napoles’s statements, made during an interview with broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, aired live over government-run dzRB radio station on Monday.

In a text message, Roque said Drilon was not exempted from investigation over allegations of corruption.

“Leave it to DoJ (Department of Justice) but there should be an investigation,” Roque said when asked about Napoles’ allegations against Drilon, a stalwart of the erstwhile ruling Liberal Party.

“Let the process of accountability begin!” the Palace official added.

During the intervview, Napoles claimed that she gave money to Drilon for the 2010 polls.

“Kilala niya po ako at sa katunayan po nagbigay po ako ng donations nu’ng election, nu’ng tumakbo po siya nu’ng 2010 elections. P5 million po (He knows me and in fact I gave him donations during the elections, when he ran during the 2010 elections. It’s P5 million),” Napoles said.

“Yes, si Sen. Frank Drilon (It’s Sen. Frank Drilon),” she added, when asked to confirm if she was referring to the opposition senator.

Drilon has yet to comment on Napoles’ allegations.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd floated the possibility of turning Napoles into a state witness in a new inquiry into the P10-billion priority development assistance fund anomaly.

President Rodrigo Duterte had said Napoles was just a “minimal player” in the pork barrel scam.

Napoles was offered to turn state witness after she was acquitted by the Court of Appeals in the serious illegal detention case filed against her by her second cousin, pork barrel whistle-blower Benhur Luy.

She, however, remains detained as she is still facing plunder charges before the Sandiganbayan, along with her co-accused former senators Juan Ponce Enrile, Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Ramon Revilla Jr.