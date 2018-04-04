Probe finds PNPA lapses in mauling incident

THE Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) committed lapses in its handling of the mauling incident that occurred inside the academy after last month’s commencement rites, a report by the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) has concluded.

A board of inquiry from the PPSC, formed by the college president, retired general Ricardo de Leon, probed the mauling incident that occurred last March 21, the same day as the PNPA graduation rites.

Underclass students were said to have mauled some of the PNPA graduates as part of a tradition in the police academy.

The Board of Inquiry cited the PNPA’s failure to arrest and cause inquest proceedings on the offenders, the lack of uniformed personnel to closely supervise cadet activities, and regulations prohibiting security guards from going to the dormitories.

The act was done by a “small group of misguided cadets” who were “blindly followed” by the underclass. The underclassmen were threatened that they would be inflicted with “harm” if they refused to follow instructions, the report said.

Moreover, the new inspectors or graduates who were mauled had the tendency to accept the “harm” inflicted by the underclassmen.

The report recommended the following:

all activities of the corps of cadets should be sanctioned by PNPA authorities and closely supervised by Cadet Affairs Office. No “secret rituals” shall be conducted

; the PNPA should actively prosecute offenses amounting to criminal acts before regular courts;

strengthen the espirit de corps among cadets; and increase the capacity of the PNPA to closely monitor cadet activities.

Forty-four cadets who were identified in a video of the mauling that surfaced on the internet face demerits, officials said.

On March 26, Police Inspectors Yla Lambenecio and Arjay Divino filed criminal charges at the Silang Municipal Police Station against nine cadets who allegedly mauled them.

These cadets were identified as Donald Kissing, Jem Peralta, Clint Baguidodol, Paul Macalalad and Loreto Tuliao Jr. while three were identified only with their surnames: Calamba, Coplat and Amanon. If found guilty, the cadets could be dismissed.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa had said he was informed that the mauling of cadets was an “on and off” tradition inside the academy.