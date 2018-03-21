Probe flying voters, Comelec prodded

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) was asked to investigate allegations that hundreds of flying voters registered in the cities of Pasay and Manila.

In their letters to Comelec acting chairman Al Parreno, Yok Tin So of Barangay 97 Pasay City and Domingo Vacal and Ramon Cheng, barangay (village) chairman and Kagawad of Barangay 269 in Manila said the poll body can use its vast constitutional powers to act on the complaints they filed.

“While criminal cases had already been filed against these flying voters before the Prosecutor’s Office, the Comelec, under the constitution and its rules may conduct its own investigation and inquiry under its express powers to enforce all election laws or adopt any suitable process or proceeding to carry into effect its powers and jurisdiction,” the complainants said through their lawyer, Romulo Macalintal.

They asked the Comelec “to designate some reputable non-government organizations (NGOs) and civic organizations to conduct house-to-house canvass to determine the existence of these illegal registrants” pursuant to Section 36 of R. A. 8189 or the Voter’s Registration Law.

So filed her complaint before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office against 1,458 alleged flying voters of Barangay 97. She said the voter-registrants used fictitious addresses — 275 listed the LRT station as their address; 207 used an address which is used by a cellular phone company; 330 claimed to reside in a house that could hardly occupy 10 people; while the others used addresses that were either non-existent or abandoned buildings.

Vacal and Cheng, in their complaint before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office, alleged that 131 flying voters used the Zosima and Galvan Buildings in Binondo, Manila as their address. However, investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detective Group found that said persons do not reside in said buildings.

The CIDG recommended the filing of criminal cases against the illegal registrants and the deletion of their names from the List of Voters of Barangay 269, Binondo, Manila.

“It is high time that the Comelec impose an iron hand, so to speak, against these flying voters to deter if not totally eradicate this long time illegal practice of flying voters in our country. We hope that with the help of the NGOs, civic organizations and other citizens arm accredited by the Comelec, these illegal voter-registrants could be removed from the list of voters to insure that only qualified and duly registered voters would vote in their lawful residence,” Macalintal said.