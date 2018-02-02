Probe lease of govt houses – Malacañang

The government will investigate reports that some members of urban poor group Kadamay are allegedly putting a number of government-awarded housing units in Pandi, Bulacan, up for rent, Malacañang said on Thursday.

“[If we verify this report that they are not occupying those houses, we will investigate],” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a news conference in Baguio City.

“[They should not use it as a business. What the President gave to them is for the fulfillment of the rights to housing of every members of Kadamay],” he added.

Roque made the statement after a report on GMA News quoted the National Housing Authority (NHA) as warning beneficiaries of government housing projects that they could not pawn, sell or rent out the property.

The NHA made the revelation after obtaining a video, which showed Kadamay member Jerry Lavado supposedly trying to sell a government-issued unit located in Barangay Sitio Cacarong Bata, Pandi.

Lavado denied this, insisting he only helped pawn the unit as his neighbor needs money for the hospitalization of his child.

President Rodrigo Duterte allowed Kadamay members to stay in the houses they occupied in Pandi last year.

Kadamay members occupied close to 6,000 of the more than 10,000 housing units in the town.