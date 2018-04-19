Probe P59-M mess–Lacson

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday sought an inquiry into the alleged non-release of daily subsistence allowance intended for Special Action Force (SAF) troops of the Philippine National Police (PNP) amounting to P58.849 million.

He filed Senate Resolution 712 directing the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to conduct the probe, in aid of legislation, on the allegedly illegal withholding of the release of the daily allowance and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) hazardous pay of the PNP’s elite team.

Lacson noted that the non-release of such allowance, if true, threatens to demoralize members of the SAF who are the country’s frontliners in fighting terrorism and criminality.

The resolution was filed a day after the PNP leadership announced the removal of Police Director Benjamin Lusad, former SAF chief, as the head of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Southern Luzon.

Also sacked were former SAF budget and fiscal officer Senior Supt. Andre Dizon and Senior Police Officer 2 Maila Bustamante and SPO 1 James Irica of the budget office.

Lusad and the other SAF officials allegedly failed to release the allowance of the SAF troops worth P58.849 million.

It was learned that allowance was withheld when members of the SAF were battling the Maute terrorist group that occupied Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur province, in southern Mindanao.

Lacson in filing the resolution cited the need to revisit existing laws and their implementation, to make sure that police officers receive the benefits due them and to punish erring parties concerned.

“We cannot allow, yet again, another injustice to be committed against our heroes in uniform who are in the forefront of our fight against the ills of terrorism and criminality, lest we risk demoralization within their ranks. Thus the need to probe the allegations,” he said.

Lacson, who served as chief of the PNP from 1999 to 2001, disclosed that SAF members had approached him to air their grievances on the matter and even furnished his office a copy of their complaint affidavit and annexes filed before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara is pushing for immediate passage of a bill that seeks to strengthen existing rights and raise benefits and allowances of SAF members.

Angara also on Wednesday said Senate Bill 138 or the Magna Carta for the PNP would help provide bigger allowances and benefits to both uniformed and non-uniformed police personnel.