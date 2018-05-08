Probe sought on hospital dumping waste on river

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A city councilor is pushing for the implementation of an ordinance that will penalize a private hospital for allegedly dumping its waste on the Carlatan River.

In a privilege speech, Councilor Arnel Almazan said that last March, Benjamin Flores, a resident of Barangay Pagdaraoan, wrote him a letter with a video attached showing the deterioration of the river.

Flores’ video footage showed the reddish-orange liquid allegedly coming from the drainage of Lorma Hospital spilling into Carlatan River, a waterway flowing from San Fernando Bay to the fishponds.

Almazan said an investigation may enlighten residents and other environmental advocacy groups as to the type of waste draining into the river.

Flores also has witnessed how people living along the riverbanks habitually and unscrupulously dispose of their household waste or garbage directly into the waterway.

“This is not only unsanitary, it also poses the risk of eventually polluting the river if it continues. I have also noticed that water flowing back into the ocean during low tide has a hint of a canal-like smell which may very well be indicative of years and years of accumulated waste in the river,” he said.

Almazan said Flores’ concern reminds him of a personal experience in 2002.

“I invested about P50, 000.00 to construct a fish pen on the Carlatan creek. But two weeks later, former city officials informed me that I will have to remove the fish pen because the creek will be dredged, but there was no dredging done, “ he said.

Dumping of wastes on bodies of water is prohibited under Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code, that imposes penalty to violators ranging from P80,000 to P100,000 until the aquatic pollution ceases.