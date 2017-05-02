Probe sought on SAF man’s wife’s ‘suicide’

SANTA BARBARA, Pangasinan: The family of a policeman’s wife are asking for a deeper investigation into her death contrary to the claim of her husband that she committed suicide on Monday night.

The victim, Noemi Valdez Maestre, 32, a drug store manager, allegedly shot herself in the head using her husband’s caliber 9mm firearm in their house in Barangay Menien East, Santa Barbara at about 11:30 p.m.

Her husband, Police 0fficer 2 Floydale Maestre, is an active member of the Special Action Force assigned in Camp Crame, Quezon City (Metro Manila). He was on vacation when the incident happened.

Chief Insp. Rex Infante, town chief of police, said it was the policeman who discovered the body of his wife in a pool of blood after hearing a gun shot. She was declared dead at the Region I Medical Center in Dagupan City.

Police investigators discovered the alleged suicide notes of Noemi she wrote on the mirror in their bedroom begging forgiveness from her husband and admitting her mistake.

The police added the victim was reportedly alone in the room when she allegedly committed suicide.

However, the victim’s family said they were not convinced that Noemi committed suicide saying her husband has been threatening to kill her if she will not admit her relationship with another man.

Jaime G. Aquino