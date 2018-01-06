The problems besetting the PBA remain

As this OUTSIDER had said, the problems confronting the PBA didn’t end with the appointment of a new chairman.

The PBA has not been operating as normal as it used to be. While its 43rd season has been running since it opened shop a little less than month ago with the traditional Philippine Cup at the cavernous Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The usual glitter and pomp atmosphere that normally accompanied the games weren’t there though. Except for the next games held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, all other matches that followed were held elsewhere keeping even the league’s avid fans at a loss as to where and when the next games will be held.

All because of the controversy that cropped up some two month before the scheduled opening of the 43rd season that forced commissioner Chito Narvasa to resign.

As everybody already knew by now, Willie Marcial, the long-time media bureau head has been named interim commissioner and Ricky Vargas the new chair in lieu of NLEX’s Ramoncito Fernandez, the guy who was supposed to assume the position but was bumped off as he was being blamed for starting the fiasco.

Since the duo’s appointment, however, nothing was heard from both. Meanwhile, followers of the league have grown apprehensive, as they were when the controversy erupted. This OUTSIDER has been the recipient of numerous inquiries through phone calls, text messages and even e-mail asking what’s happening to the league they started to love since its inception 43 years ago.

So before the end of last year, I called up Boss Ricky and Boss Willie separately telling both that they owe it to the fans that they be informed of what to expect in the year to come. Both assured all and sundry that, while proper actions have to be delayed it’s only because “we want put them in the right perspective, precisely because of what happened.” They admitted and I believe them, that even their appointments their respective positions came as big surprise to them.

Come the last week of this month, they asserted, after the scheduled board meeting, every problem will be threshed out and the PBA will smoothly as before. Members of the board have been meeting separately, according to Boss Willie and “some off the problems we expect to encounter have been identified and solutions to them have also been put in place.”

