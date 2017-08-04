UP proceeds with tuition collection for first semester of SY 2017-2018

THE state-run University of the Philippines (UP) will continue to collect tuition and other fees from its students for the first semester of academic year 2017-2018.

UP President Danilo Concepcion issued Memorandum No. PDLC 17-21A, which presented the guidelines regarding the assessment and collection of payments for the coming semester.

Reversing its previous decision to stop tuition collection, the university issued the memorandum setting the deadline for payment of fees on August 25.

Concepcion ordered the college secretaries from UP Diliman to assess all fees that the students would be paying for this semester, which was necessary to unify the figure that would be forwarded to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In July, the Office of the University Registrar announced the temporary suspension of the collection of tuition.

It was supposed to be implemented until the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) could issue clearer guidelines on the implementation of its 2017 no-tuition policy, said UP Diliman Chancellor Michael Tan.

Meanwhile, most students from UP campuses started the enrollment period by calling for free and accessible education.

Students from UP Diliman conducted a program in front of the office of CHED on Wednesday to denounce the collection of fees.

Earlier on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a measure that would allow students in state colleges and universities in the tertiary level to enrol for free.

READ: UPDATE: Duterte signs into law bill on free tuition in state schools