Process of applying for protection order

Dear PAO,

I have an abusive father. He physically abuses me and my other siblings including my mother. My mother seems to be blinded by the fact that she wanted us to be intact as a family. Our neighbor told us that we can apply for a protection order. I am at a loss. I don’t know where to apply for such order. Please advise me on this matter.

Respectfully,

Marie

Dear Marie,

An enacted law that protects women and children against violence is Republic Act (RA) 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

“Violence against women and their children” is defined by RA 9262 as “any act or a series of acts committed by any person against a woman who is his wife, former wife or against a woman with whom the person has or had a sexual or dating relationship, or with whom he has a common child, or against her child whether legitimate or illegitimate, within or without the family abode, which results in or is likely to result in physical, sexual, psychological harm or suffering, or economic abuse including threats of such acts, battery, assault, coercion, harassment or arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”

Anent to this law, victims can apply for a protection order to safeguard them from acts of physical harm. A protection order is an order issued under this Act for the purpose of preventing further acts of violence against a woman or her child specified in Section 5 of this Act and granting other necessary relief. The relief granted under a protection order serves the purpose of safeguarding the victim from further harm, minimizing any disruption in the victim’s daily life and facilitating the opportunity and ability of the victim to independently regain control over her life (Section 8, RA 9262).

In view of your narration that you are physically abused by your father, you may secure a protection order from the barangay (village) where you reside or from the court. Please note that Section 5 of RA 9262 provides a list of prohibited acts in violation of the law. It includes among others, 1) causing physical harm to the woman or her child, 2) threatening to cause the woman or her child physical harm, 3) attempting to cause the woman or her child physical harm and 4) placing the woman or her child in fear of imminent physical harm.

The protection orders that may be issued under this Act are the barangayprotection order (BPO), temporary protection order (TPO) and permanent protection order (PPO). Provisions on protection orders in relation to RA 9262 are found under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Act.

A BPO refers to the protection order issued by the punong barangay or the barangay kagawad if the punong barangay is unavailable. A punong barangay who receives applications for a BPO shall issue the protection order to the applicant on the date of filing after ex parte determination (without notice and hearing) of the basis of the application. The BPO shall be effective for 15 days (Section 14, Id.).

On the other hand, an application for a TPO or a PPO may be filed in the regional trial court, metropolitan trial court, municipal trial court or municipal circuit trial court with territorial jurisdiction over the place of residence of the petitioner provided, however, that if a family court exists in the place of residence of the petitioner, the application shall be filed with that court (Section 10, Id.). A TPO refers to the protection order issued by the court on the date of filing of the application after ex parte determination that such order should be issued. The TPO shall be effective for 30 days (Section 15, Id.). A PPO refers to the protection order issued by the court after notice and hearing. The PPO shall be effective until revoked by a court upon application of the person in whose favor the order was issued (Section 16, Id.).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.