Process to progress

The Philadelphia 76ers are now past the “Trust the Process” era and have transitioned into a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. Missing the playoffs for the past five seasons, the 76ers now hold a 2-1 lead against the Miami Heat and are poised to enter the conference semifinals for the first time since 2012.

The process resulted in 253 lost games over four seasons including an embarrassing 10-72 record in 2015-2016. After winning just 47 games during that time, the Sixers ended this season with a 52-30 record and 3rd place overall in the Eastern Conference. This was boosted by a 16-game winni ng streak to end the season. During the process, the team was able to draft two transcendent young superstars who are now making waves in the league.

The high draft picks turned into center Joel Embiid and guard Ben Simmons. Embiid is a do-it-all center who can hurt you on both ends of the floor. Unlike other big men who just posts up and clog the middle, he can hurt you from anywhere extending all the way to the three-point line. Based on stats, Embiid is the best post defender in the NBA (yes, better than the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis) allowing only a 41% field-goal percentage. He is so versatile that he even runs the “point-center” position, triggering fast breaks after a rebound or finishing with a rim-rocking dunk.

Rookie of the Year winner (I consider this a done deal) Ben Simmons, meanwhile, is an unstoppable force. At 6-10, he plays the point guard position and is arguably the best player in Philly. He is a triple double machine who causes match-up problems on a regular basis. His court vision is excellent and he likes to do pin-point passes that result in easy buckets for his teammates. In the regular season, he averaged an impressive 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds.

Another player that the process netted was the 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. After a mysterious shoulder injury and much criticism, Fultz is back and is beginning to get back in game shape.

The Sixers are a fun team to watch given their pace and energy. One would think that all the challenges they experienced in the past seasons would translate to a losing mentality. Instead, they are fast becoming a team with a “next-man-up” culture and their confidence is at an all-time high.

It is obvious that the Process has worked and is now translating to success. With the waning Cleveland Cavaliers and an injury-riddled Boston Celtics, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the Sixers can reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2001. The Sixers are definitely back.

