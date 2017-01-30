Professional, empowered women make it to Miss Universe’s Top 9

After their swimsuit competition, the following women made it to the largest beauty pageant’s final 6:

1. USA – Deshauna Barber

2. Thailand – Chalita Suansane

3. France – Iris Mittenaere

4. Mexico – Kristal Silva

5. Kenya – Scarlet Were

6. Colombia – Andrea Tovar

7. Canada – Sierra Bearchell

8. Haiti – Raquel Pelissier

9. Philippines – Maxine Medina

Ms. USA is a captain in the US Army Reserve who lost her mom to cancer three months after winning the Miss USA pageant.

Ms. Canada is a law student who realized her dream when she lost everything she had in a fire.

Ms. France is a practicing dentist while Ms. Haiti is an optometrist who is involved in a project that hopes to find cure for blindness.

Finally,. Ms. Philippines, who was called last, is an interior designer who was inspired to beautify spaces because she lacked her own space when she was younger.

CHRISTINA ALPAD