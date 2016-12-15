Professor from Nueva Vizcaya is Italy’s outstanding employee

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: A native of this town was conferred the highest award of Outstanding Private Sector Employee in Italy for his contribution to education and research.

Alexander Pasion received the award from the Federation of Filipino Communities and Associations in cooperation with the Philippine Embassy at Yunjue Events Hall, Via Valtellina in Milan on December 4.

Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Carlos Padilla said Pasion is a native of this town who became a professor of Mathematics and Educational Technology in the International Schools of Europe in Milan.

“Professor Pasion received the award recognizing him for his significant contribution to the advancement of education, excellence in teaching, outstanding lectures, research and casework and the development of teaching aids and methods,” Padilla added.

Provincial Administrator Maybelle Dumlao-Sevillena said the governor commended Pasion for “his great achievement as an overseas Filipino worker in Italy worth emulating by all Novo Vizcayanos and Filipinos in general.”