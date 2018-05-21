Profile of successful skilled worker to Canada as immigrant

AFTER the on again, off again “permanent ban” on deployment of Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait, tens of thousands of Filipinos are expected to either pursue their application with POEA-licensed agencies or return to Kuwait from an adjacent Middle East country (after refusing repatriation to the Philippines).

Until there is another outbreak of war, contagion or ethnic cleansing, OFWs will continue to pursue or maintain employment in the Middle East, Asia and other countries because there are just not enough well-paying jobs for them at home.

The government may issue tons of press releases about repatriation, reintegration, training and assistance to OFWs as a suitable alternative to stay at home, but the reality offers a different scenario.

Hence, when the Central Bank reported the steepest fall of OFW remittances last week, there was a sense of panic and soul searching: what will happen to the Philippine economy if the remittances dry up?

It is well-known that remittances fuel domestic consumption, which in turn supports overall economic growth. In fact, the Philippine economy grew by 6.8 percent during the first quarter of this year, with household spending contributing 3.9 percent to overall expansion.

If there are alternative destinations for OFWs—professionals and skilled workers—to practice their profession, bring their families with them and enjoy a better quality of life, would OFWs still risk life and limb and endure the social costs of temporary migration?

Permanent residents in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand can – and do – bring their families with them. As immigrants, they also enjoy the social services in any of these countries with permanent migration programs – especially healthcare benefits and free education for their children.

These four countries have their own immigrant selection system. All three – Australia, Canada and New Zealand— select immigrants through a points-based system. The US accepts immigrants who are either petitioned by qualified family members or sponsored by employers based on their occupations.

Australia has the SkillSelect, Canada, Express Entry and New Zealand through the Expression of Interest Scheme.

All these migrant selection systems require proficiency in English. Knowledge of basic French is a plus in Canada.

Because these countries want to have more productive periods of employment, those between the ages of 21 to 35 get the most points. Older applicants may even the odds by having acquired two or more bachelor’s degrees or a master’s degree. While there is covert preference for those already in the country of intended migration, applicants who are international students or temporary workers get the edge.

Employers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand for example, do not recruit from overseas unless they need specific skills or craft. Just check the POEA website for approved job orders and most of those approved are for entry level or semi-skilled tradespersons. The reason?

Instead of spending thousands of dollars in recruitment costs imposed by both the receiving and sending countries, employers just check the qualified applicants in the pool of candidates since they have already met the prequalifying criteria for age, language proficiency, minimum years of work experience and academic qualifications.

Then there are the international students who are authorized to work 20 hours a week during school days. They – and the spouse or partner—can work full time during off school sessions. In fact, the spouse or partner can work full time from the first day that the student starts a full time academic course. It’s just like having two visas in one.

And as applicants already in Canada, these international students or temporary workers could be called for immediate interview and face-to-face evaluation.

Sowhich OFWs stand a better chance of becoming permanent residents. Of all the three countries – Australia, Canada or New Zealand—Canada has emerged as the most attractive to migrants. Where were the OFWs in recent years?

OFWs by occupation and country, 2010

The group clerical and related workers interestingly include occupations which in the Philippines would require a bachelor’s degree—include supervisory positions in transport, communications, corresponding and reporting clerks, bookkeepers: these from the POEA statistics for the years indicated.

Another group – production and related workers, transport equipment operators and laborers — include electrical wiremen, supervisors, ships’ deck ratings barge, crews and boatmen.

The professional, technical and related workers group has the most number of OFWs who would have obtained bachelor’s degrees required by occupation and employers in the Philippines. Whether or not the degree requirement is mandatory in the country or work, these OFWs would also have an edge in so far as educational qualification and English proficiency are concerned.

This group includes veterinarians, statistical and mathematical technicians, physical xcience, x-ray, life sciences, mining, metallurgical technicians and technologists.

Teachers in university and higher education, SPED, primary, secondary education and those not elsewhere classified (i.e.) also are most likely to have bachelor’s degrees. Some may even have master’s degrees.

Out of this total (204,134) how many would qualify under Canada’s Express Entry and be invited to apply for permanent residency?

We show the profile of a potentially successful OFW applicant: (see table below)

One last trivia. During last Saturday’s live broadcast of Global Pinoy which I co-host with former Undersecretary Susan “Toots” Ople and Blas F. Ople Executive Director Fort Jose on DWIZ, we had as guest the current POEA Administrator Bernard P. Olalia. While we were discussing the renewed recruitment of OFWs in Kuwait based on a newly signed memorandum of agreement between Kuwait and the Philippines, we asked Mr. Olalia when he thinks the POEA would cease to exist—meaning when will Filipino workers find meaningful and decent paying jobs at home.

There was a moment of awkward silence after which Mr. Olalia virtually admitted such a scenario may not come anytime soon. Not during Digong’s time or the next President’s.

In that case, our OFWs should have a choice of a better place to work and quality of life with their family members overseas.